AFC Leopards sink Nzoia to close in on top spot
- The win saw Leopards leapfrog Kariobangi Sharks into second place on 32 points, two behind leaders Tusker who were earlier on held to a 0-0 draw by fourth placed KCB at the same venue.
- Leopards and KCB have a game in hand on the leaders.
Calleb Olilo scored his first goal in the Football Kenyan Premier League as AFC Leopards held their nerve to edge out Nzoia Sugar 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.
