AFC Leopards sink Nzoia to close in on top spot

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia (centre) vies for the ball with Nzoia Sugar's Peter Gin (right) and Gabriel Wandera (left)of Nzoia Sugar during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 15, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The win saw Leopards leapfrog Kariobangi Sharks into second place on 32 points, two behind leaders Tusker who were earlier on held to a 0-0 draw by fourth placed KCB at the same venue.
  • Leopards and KCB have a game in hand on the leaders.

Calleb Olilo scored his first goal in the Football Kenyan Premier League as AFC Leopards held their nerve to edge out Nzoia Sugar 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

