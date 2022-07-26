Bandari's signing spree continues

Bandari has captured the signature of Kenyan International and former Wazito midfielder Fidel Origa.

Fidel put pen to paper Tuesday to become the fourth Bandari signee after Mohamed Abeid, Omar Somobwana and Felix Oluoch.

The midfielder penned down a three-year contract and is expected to start training at the coastal club later in the afternoon.

The 21-year-old is capped 10 times for the Kenya under-17 and under-20 sides.

Origa said he is excited to join the Dockers and admitted he has been a fan of the Coastal outfit for some time.

"I am delighted to become part of this great club, I intend to grab every silverware presented to us as a team and I will work hard to ensure the team's success is well maintained," he said.