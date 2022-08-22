Bandari FC unveils club housing unit

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Bandari FC Monday unveiled a three-storey house for its players.

The house, which is based in Ganjoni, Mombasa will accommodate 16 players and is a few metres from the club's stadium, Mbaraki grounds.

The house comes with a fully furnished kitchen, a chef, masseur, physician and a psychologist. The players will officially move in on Tuesday.

The house has 13 rooms, a living room among other sporting facilities.The house was unveiled Monday evening by the club's CEO Edward Oduor.

The CEO thanked Bandari's sponsor, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), for always having the players' welfare at heart.

"I want to thank Kenya Ports Authority for always having the welfare of Bandari and the community as one of its priorities. This is a milestone in Kenyan football and goes to show that their focus is on football development and growth," Oduor said.

The house also has a video hall for tactical analysis, a fully furnished kitchen, a gym, a meeting hall, a library, secured parking, and the club's store rooms.

Bandari's team manager Albert Ogari said that the motive behind the club house is to ensure that the players have a calm environment to focus on football.

"We want to ensure that our players have what it takes to succeed on the pitch and this is one of the ways," Ogari said.

Bandari are back in Mombasa after week-long pre-season tour of Nairobi where they played three friendlies against Nation FC, Posta Rangers and Talanta FC, winning all three.

Bandari will face Kenya Police in their opening 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season match at the Nyayo Stadium.