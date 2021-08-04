Bandari dent Tusker's title hopes

Abdallah Hassan

Bandari's Abdallah Hassan (left) vies for the ball with Tusker's Luke Namanda during their FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Thirteen minutes into the half, they got an equaliser which youthful Hassan Iddi scored from a direct free-kick.
  • Bandari continued to pile the pressure and deservedly got their second goal through Mwita off a pass from Siraj Mohamed in the 77th minute.

Bandari FC came from 1-0 down at half time to beat Tusker 2-1 during their FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday.

