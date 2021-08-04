Bandari dent Tusker's title hopes

Bandari FC came from 1-0 down at half time to beat Tusker 2-1 during their FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday.

The brewers got their goal through Rogers Aloro in the first half, but Bandari replied via Hassan Iddi before Johanna Mwita notched in the match winner.

Bandari coach praised his players for fighting spirit which enabled them to win the game.

"We were 3-0 down against Nzoia in our last match, but today, my players impressed me the way they handled our opponents strikers," said Mbungo.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said lack of concentration was their undoing, but expressed hope that they still have the chance to win the league title.

"The league has not yet been completed and we hope to do better in our last four matches," he said.

The game got off to a fast pace with Tusker having an upper hand. In the ninth minute, Boniface Muchiri got injury and was replaced by Henry Major.

In the 18th minute, Meja received a fine pass from Faraj Odenyi, but with Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika to beat, he shot blindly wide.

Tusker FC Players celebrate their goal against Bandari FC during their FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki grounds on August 4, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Bandari got their first opportunity in the 23rd minute when Siraj Mohammed sent a fine cross, which Tusker custodian Emery Mvuyekure came out to save.

Bandari missed another scoring chance in the 34th minute when Wadri connected a corner by Abdallah Hassan with a brilliant header which was cleared by Mvuyekure.

It was in the 39th minute that Tusker made sure they led before half time when defender Rogers Aloro sent a powerful free-kick just outside the box past the helpless Wanyika.

In the second half, Mbungo brought in Collins Agade and Johanna Mwita for Dennis Magige and Danson Namasaka, and the move paid dividend.

Thirteen minutes into the half, they got an equaliser which youthful Hassan Iddi scored from a direct free-kick.