Bandari bank on new signings to deliver league title

From left: Bandari's new signings Rodgers Aloro, Joseph Okoth, Whyvonne Isuza and Boniface Mwangemi during the unveiling ceremony at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandari FC have signed defender Rogers Aloro from Tusker, goalkeeper Joseph Okoth from KCB, Wazito midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and defender Boniface Mwangemi from Kariobangi Sharks
  • Mbungo revealed they have sent three players, Hamid Mohamed, George Osama and Wilberforce Lugogo, to Sofapaka on loan while the contracts for three others - Dan Otewa, Matano Abdalla and Hamisi Mwinyi - have expired and won't be renewed
  • Bandari open their league campaign against Mathare United at home and Mbungo is eyeing a good start

Bandari FC Thursday unveiled four newly signed players to strengthen their squad ahead of 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season.

