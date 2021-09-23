Bandari bank on new signings to deliver league title

Bandari FC Thursday unveiled four newly signed players to strengthen their squad ahead of 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season.

Bandari FC have signed defender Rogers Aloro from Tusker, goalkeeper Joseph Okoth from KCB, Wazito midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and defender Boniface Mwangemi from Kariobangi Sharks.

Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo said they still have time to sign more players as the transfer window closes on October 20.

"If we need more players, we’ll sign them before the transfer deadline,” said Mbungo who thanked the club's management and their sponsors Kenya Ports Authority for their support.

Mbungo revealed they have sent three players, Hamid Mohamed, George Osama and Wilberforce Lugogo, to Sofapaka on loan while the contracts for three others - Dan Otewa, Matano Abdalla and Hamisi Mwinyi - have expired and won't be renewed.

Midfielder Dan Guya has joined Sofapaka and striker Yema Mwana has also decamped to Kakamega Homeboyz.

"We’ve given them an opportunity to get playing time instead of us keeping them for long without playing," he said.

Mbungo said they will be going for the league title this season.

"I am confident that with the cooperation and support we’re getting from club officials and our sponsors, we’ll be able to achieve our goal of taking the crown," he said.

Bandari open their league campaign against Mathare United at home and Mbungo is eyeing a good start.

“We’ll try our best to win our first five matches as in doing so, will give morale to the players to continue winning,” he said.

The club vice-chairman Bernard Osero said they're keen on taking the team to greater heights and with six players turning out for the national team, Harambee Stars, he is confident of winning the title this season.

“We’re going flat out to win the Premier League title. We don’t want to fight to finish number two or three. As we’ve the best coach and with best training facilities, we want to with league crown and have more players in the national team,” said Osero.