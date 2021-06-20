Bale warns Wales 'can hurt' Italy

Wales' forward Gareth Bale (right) and teammates celebrate their victory against Turkey

Wales' forward Gareth Bale (right) and teammates celebrate their victory at the end of the Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'A' match against Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on June 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Valentyn Ogirenko | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Italy are already through to the last 16, while Wales need a draw to make sure of progressing to the next round and a win would put them through in pole position ahead of the Azzurri
  • Wales have played both games so far in Baku, where they were held 1-1 by Switzerland but beat Turkey 2-0 in midweek
  • Wales coach Robert Page expects Wales to suffer but insists they would not limp over the line

Rome

