Poland rally to hold wasteful Spain

Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski (right) celebrates

Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski (right) celebrates after scoring the equaliser during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'E' match against Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: David Ramos | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Alvaro Morata swept Spain, who drew 0-0 with Sweden in their opener, into a 25th-minute lead, before Lewandowski levelled for Poland nine minutes after the break
  • Gerard Moreno struck the post from the penalty spot before the hour mark, as Poland held on to get their first point on the board

Seville, Spain 

