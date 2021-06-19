Germany bounce back with Portugal rout

Germany players celebrate their second goal

Germany players celebrate their second goal, an own goal scored by Portugal's defender Raphael Guerreiro, during the Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'F' match at Allianz Arena in Munich on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Matthias Schrader | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in Munich but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro gave Germany the advantage
  • Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens struck in the second half to make it 4-1
  • Diogo Jota pulled a goal back for Portugal, who are level on three points with Germany and a point behind leaders France


Munich, Germany 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.