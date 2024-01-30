Bafana Bafana eye repeat of 1998 heroics against Morocco

In Abidjan

Football fever has gripped South Africa as Bafana Bafana prepare for a potentially historic clash against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday night.

The two sides clash in a Round of 16 match at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, a city in southwestern Cote d'Ivoire.

Whispers of 1998 echo through the air, a year when Jomo Sono-led Bafana stunned the then-top-ranked North African giants 2-1 in the semi-finals in Burkina Faso. Could lightning strike twice?

The legendary coach, his voice dripping with conviction, urges belief in Bafana's potential.

"Morocco might be highly ranked, but remember 1998? We did it back then, even with a red card and in the dying minutes," he asserts.

He is convinced Bafana have the heart and the spirit to conquer giants.

The ever-vocal Pitso Mosimane amplifies the call for confidence but with a crucial caveat -tactical discipline.

Combination play, teamwork, and unwavering focus, he emphasises in an X post, urging Bafana to unleash their potent weapon – coordinated offence. His message to Bafana's veterans, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau is that they must lead the charge.

“Yella Shabab! Confidence, resilience, hard work, tactical discipline and teamwork. Let's put our combination play; lots of teams struggle to stop us. Shika [Themba Zwane], Lion of Judah [Percy Tau], you have extensive experience and leadership in playing these big games. Asiyeni Bafowethu!..," he wrote on his official X account.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos acknowledges the historical weight of the matchup but is laser-focused on the present.

“We beat them in Johannesburg (in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 17 June 2023), and that gives us hope and confidence. But this is a different time and tournament, and some players are different too. So we cannot think for a minute that it will be the same, certainly not?" he declares.

His statement reflects a confident, forward-looking team, unafraid to rewrite history.

Will history repeat itself? Can Bafana Bafana channel the spirit of 1998 and vanquish Morocco once more? The upcoming clash promises a pulsating encounter where tactical nuances meet raw determination.

Meanwhile, Sono has heaped praise on Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole.

Sono, known for his tough and critical approach, rarely praises players, but he made an exception for Sithole, calling him a "hard worker" who "plays more for the team than himself."

Sono was particularly impressed by Sithole's work rate and his ability to cover ground in midfield.

"He's not fancy," Sono admitted, "but as a coach, you understand all the dirty work he does in midfield. People like Themba Zwane get freedom because of him. He's there when he [Zwane] moves."