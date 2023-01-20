Aussems blames blunt attack for AFC Leopards woes

AFC Leopards coach, Patrick Aussems has admitted that lack of firepower upfront has contributed to their mixed results this season.

Leopards, who face Bandari on Sunday in Mombasa are among the lowest scorers in the league’s top-ten teams, but the Belgian has promised to strengthen his attack ahead of the weekend encounter at Mbaraki Sports Club.

“We create so many chances, but we lack the right mentality. We must find the net in the coming matches,” said Aussems who has seen his team score eight goals against 10 from nine matches, a record fans are not happy with.

Leopards, who edged Mathare United in a mid-week fixture to register their third win have amassed 11 points, same as ninth-placed Bandari and Sofapaka (8th) who have superior goal difference.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Mathare, Aussems said the absence of the injured Tedian Esilaba in the heart of the defence has also seen the team concede easy goals, adding that the return of South Sudan international midfielder, Saad Musa will boost the midfield.

Saad has been out injured, but played 45 minutes against Mathare United, in a match Leopards finished with 10 men after defender Collins Shivachi was red carded for rough play.

With the return of Saad, Musa Oudo is expected to play a deeper role in midfield, to allow Saad move forward and contribute in attack.

The 57-year-old tactician said Leopards has over 10 young players from the academy who are yet to make their senior team debut in the league. They remain unregistered by FKF even after impressing in pre-season.

He maintained that there is still a lot to play for with only 10 rounds into the new season.

“Mathare are rooted at the bottom, but you know it’s never easy when you play a team fighting relegation. They gave everything and made us suffer in the second half,” he said.