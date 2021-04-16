Arteta hails young guns as clash looms with ex-Arsenal boss Emery

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Saka, 19, scored and 20-year-old Smith Rowe was a commanding presence in midfield as the Gunners beat Slavia Prague 4-0 on Thursday - 5-1 on aggregate -- to reach the last four for the third time in four years.
  • There they will meet Villarreal, managed by Emery, who won the trophy three years in row from 2014 when he was in charge of Sevilla and also took Arsenal to the 2019 final.

London

