Arsenal hammer Slavia Prague to storm Europa League semi-final

Arsenal's French-born Ivorian midfielder Nicolas Pepe (right) celebrates scoring with his team-mate Arsenal's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey (centre) during their Uefa Europa League quarter-final second leg match against Slavia Prague in Prague on April 15, 2021.


Photo credit: Michal Cizek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka crammed their goals in between the 18th and 24th minutes and Lacazette then added another in the second half to round off the score and a 5-1 aggregate win.
  • Arsenal will face Spain's Villarreal in the semi-finals starting on April 29.

Prague, Czech Republic

