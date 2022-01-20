Arsenal's Aubameyang 'completely healthy' after heart scare

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) misses a chance during their English Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 6, 2021. Everton won the game 2-1.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aubameyang was sent back to Arsenal this week after his national team's medical staff said he had "cardiac lesions"
  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Gunners captaincy in December when he returned late from a club-authorised visit to see his ill mother
  • After being given permission to join up with Gabon early in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations, Aubameyang contracted Covid alongside international colleague Mario Lemina

London

