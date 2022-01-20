President Bongo heaps praises on ‘fantastic’ Gabon after fine run

Gabon's forward Aaron Boupendza celebrates

Gabon's forward Aaron Boupendza (third left) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their Group 'C' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 18, 2022.


Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The Panthers of Gabon, who had a rough departure for the tournament marred by bonus rows got their knockout stage qualification after a 2-2 draw with Morocco on Tuesday finishing second in Group ‘C’ with five points
  • At their eighth participation, the Panthers are looking to go pass their quarter-finals stage—the highest they have reached previously; in 1996 and 2012


In Yaounde

