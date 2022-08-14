Aquino, Situma start for Simba against Republicaine
What you need to know:
- The two players joined the Serengeti Lite Women's League giants in June and July from Kenya Women Premier League sides Vihiga Queens and Gaspo Women respectively.
- Eight teams from eight countries have confirmed participation to the second edition of the competition.
Harambee Starlets duo of midfielder Corazone Aquino and striker Topister Situma are in the starting line up for Simba Queens' match against Garde Republicaine of Djibouti in the Cecafa Zonal Women's Champions League.
The match kicks off at 7pm EAT at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Eight teams from eight countries are taking part in the second edition of the competition.
In the first match of the day, She Corporates of Uganda started their campaign on a high note after demolishing Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan) 6-0 in the opening match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.
Phiona Nabbumba scored a brace in the 26th and 50th minutes. Anita Namata (30), Margaret Namirimu (45), Nambatya Danielita (70) and Joanitah Ainembabazi (80) added the other goals.