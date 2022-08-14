Aquino, Situma start for Simba against Republicaine

Harambee Starlets duo of midfielder Corazone Aquino and striker Topister Situma are in the starting line up for Simba Queens' match against Garde Republicaine of Djibouti in the Cecafa Zonal Women's Champions League.

The match kicks off at 7pm EAT at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The two players joined the Serengeti Lite Women's League giants in June and July from Kenya Women Premier League sides Vihiga Queens and Gaspo Women respectively.

Eight teams from eight countries are taking part in the second edition of the competition.