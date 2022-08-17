Aquino inspires Simba Queens to Cecafa tourney semis

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino was on target as Tanzania Women Premier League champions Simba Queens edged out She Corporate of Uganda 2-0 to advance to the semis of the 2022 Cecafa Region CAF Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday.

Aquino netted via a spectacularly well curled free kick in the 30th minute to hand the hosts the lead.

Simba’s other goal was netted by Pambani Kuzoya who capitalised on a mix up in the She Corporate defence to easily slot the ball home in the second half.

Related Harambee Starlets players in action at Cecafa tourney Football

“I’m happy to have scored in this important game and look forward to bagging more goals in this game so that we can make it to the CAF Champions League. As hosts we are not underrating any team, but doing our best to win this tournament,” said Aquino after the game.

Simba, under the tutelage of Sebastian Leonard Nkom, thrashed Garde Republicaine FC from Djibouti 6-0 in their first game.

They face Yei Joints Stars from South Sudan in their final match on Friday.