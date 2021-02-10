Kimani pens glowing tribute to AFC Leopards after exit

Former AFC Leopards caretaker coach Anthony Kimani has paid glowing tribute to the club after tendering his resignation letter to pursue "other interests."

Kimani, who has played and coached the club, thanked the bosses, fans, players and members of the technical bench in his moving letter to the club posted on his social media channels on Wednesday morning.

He asked for forgiveness from the club’s community following his decision to resign from the position last Sunday. He promised to return to the club in future to fulfill all the promises he had made when he took up the role.

“To those that I might have disappointed, I beg for your forgiveness and ask for your blessings as I move on. You will forever remain in my heart. It’s the end of a chapter, but certainly not the end of the story, I am indebted to you and one day, I will come back to pay my debts in full,” said the youthful tactician.

Kimani called it a day after guiding Leopards to a barren draw against their arch rivals Gor Mahia in the “Mashemeji” Derby on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to AFC Leopards, a club that has given me so much as a player and most recently as a coach. It has been an honor and privileged to serve this great club. Today, I leave here knowing more than when I arrived and it is all because of you,” said Kimani.

“I would like to thank the club, led by the Chairman Dr. Dan Shikanda, SG Oliver Shikuku, Treasurer Maurice Chichi and CEO Victor Bwibo. You gave me an opportunity to serve this great club and I will forever be grateful. To the players, led by captain Robinson Kamura, I would like to thank you for the respect, belief and trust that you have shown me throughout my time at the club.”

Kimani, 31, was appointed Leopards assistant coach in March 2019. In December 2019 and December 2020, he stepped in as the club’s acting coach following the exit of Rwandese tactician Casa Mbungo and Czech international Tomas Trucha respectively.

Previously, he captained Mathare United in 2008 when the club bagged the league title.

He also skippered Leopards in the 2013 GOTV Shield final and also captained Harambee Stars to a second-place finish at the 2009 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

While also thanking Ingwe fans for always standing with the club during hard times, the former Kenyan International asked the players to accord respect to new coach Patrick Aussems.

The Belgian tactician, who has also handled Simba SC of Tanzania, joined Leopards on a two-year deal.