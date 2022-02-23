Another National Super League coach quits

Mwatate United

Mwatate United players warm up prior to their home match against Sony Sugar at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on February 13, 2021.  Mwatate United's head coach Andrew Kanuli on February 23, 2022 quit citing personal reasons.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shabana are currently ninth on the log with 17 points, while Migori are in the relegation zone at position 18 having amassed only eight points from 12 matches.
  • In their next assignments on Saturday, Migori Youth will host Shabana at Awendo Stadium in Migori county, while Mwatate will entertain Mara Sugar. 

National Super League (NSL) side Mwatate United's head coach Andrew Kanuli has quit citing personal reasons.

