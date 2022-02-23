Another National Super League coach quits

National Super League (NSL) side Mwatate United's head coach Andrew Kanuli has quit citing personal reasons.

Kanuli’s resignation on Wednesday came with the club languishing at the bottom of the table with six points.

He is the latest second tier league tactician to throw in the towel after Migori Youth’s Edward Manoah, Shabana FC’s Robert Ojienda and APS Bomet’s Benedict Wanjala Simiyu.

Related Struggling Shabana looking for new coach Football

“Thanks Mwatate United for the opportunity and experience. Time has come for me to call it a day. During the time we were together I learnt a lot which added value to my career as a coach” Kanuli said in a statement.

The youthful coach had joined the Taita Taveta-based side from Shabana FC in 2019. Kanuli had guided Shabana to promotion from the Division One League in 2018 before he was fired the same year.

He was later recruited by top-flight side Nzoia Sugar, but failed to deliver good results. In October 2019, he was recalled by Shabana FC, but again failed to meet the target of the club’s management of guiding them to the top-flight league, resulting in his dismissal.

His stay at Mwatate United was characterised by poor results, managing only one win from 12 matches.

Fortune Sacco top the standings with 27 points from 12 matches.

Benedict Wanjala Simiyu was the first coach to resign after he left APS Bomet and joined Mombasa Elite early this year. Wanjala, who had previously coached Mwatate United, left the club after two seasons.

Shabana’s Robert Ojienda was next in line to tender his resignation on January 22 after the team lost 1-0 to Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The tactician cited unrealistic targets from the management and fans less than one year into the job.

Last week, Migori Youth parted ways with experienced coach Edward Manoah due to poor performances barely five months into the job.

Shabana are currently ninth on the log with 17 points, while Migori are in the relegation zone at position 18 having amassed only eight points from 12 matches.