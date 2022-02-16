Struggling Shabana looking for new coach

National Super League side Shabana FC is in the market for an experienced coach to improve the club's fortunes.

The Kisii County based side has lost its three last games, with their last win coming against bottom-placed Mwatate United about a month ago.

On Monday, they went down 3-1 to APS Bomet at Awendo Stadium in Migori County. They had earlier failed to sail past Muhoroni Youth losing 1-0 before they proceeded to concede another 3-2 defeat against Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo playing ground in Nairobi.

Shabana are eighth on the table having accumulated 17 points from 12 rounds of matches. Fortune Sacco are at the helm of the table with 27 points from the same number of matches.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama said they are on course to hire an experienced coach to avert the dwindling situation.

“Currently we have a gap in our technical bench and in that regard we need experience. We have shared this amongst ourselves and we have agreed to do the necessary” he stated.

The club is currently under the guidance of Kevin Momanyi in an interim capacity after Robert Ojienda resigned in a huff.

The new coach will work together with Momanyi and other members of the technical bench as the club aims at keeping their promotion hopes alive.

The 'Glamour Boys' were relegated from the top-flight in 2006 after leadership wrangles rocked the club, something that resulted in poor performance.

They further dropped to Division one in 2014 before they made their way back to the National Super League in 2018.