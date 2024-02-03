Angolan president comforts Palancas Negras after Afcon quarter-final exit

In Luanda

The President of Angola Joao Lourenco has encouraged and commended Palancas Negras following their exit Friday from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Angola finished its campaign at the continent's biggest football summit with a 1-0 loss against Super Eagles of Nigeria in a quarter-final game on Saturday.

Angola's defeat was sealed by Ademola Lookman's goal after 41 minutes.

The Palancas Negras' dream of reaching a first ever semi-final at the Afcon was dashed by a solitary goal but President Lourenco assured them that next it would be better.

“In this Afcon we did well, but we need to improve, learning from our mistakes. Don't be discouraged, the next one will be ours, it just depends on all of us, MINJUD, FAF, the Palancas and all Angolan fans," President Lourenço wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Heads of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) were among the over 500 fans who travelled to Côte d'Ivoire to cheer the Palancas Negras.

Angola coach Pedro Gonncalves was saddened by his team's exit but considered Palancas Negras' performance in the tournament excellent.

“Congratulations to my players who gave everything, who once again made the country believe and unite around the Palancas Negras," he said.

The captain Fredy also agreed with his coach that they performed well in the tournament.

“It is normal that the exit shakes you up because we had the ambition to go further, but at the same time the group is also proud of what we've done and also of the good indications of what we can do in the future.

“We've had a magnificent campaign and we have to be proud of ourselves”.

Commentators and football fans in Angola had different views of Angola's elimination.

For Luis Caetano, a sports journalist with the state-owned TV TPA, Palancas Negras had the best outing ever, made history and were just unlucky not to progress to the semis.

“We have all seen that Angola almost equalised when Zani, in a one-on-one situation with the goale, sent that ball to the post in the 59th minute,” Caetano explained.

Football fan Samuel Epalanga, told Nation Sport, that with more investment Angola can go far.