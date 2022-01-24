Anger, disappointment in Nigeria after early Afcon exit

Nigeria

A Nigeria supporter poses prior to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 match against Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The focus for Nigeria has now shifted to the 2022 World Cup play-off against arch-rivals Ghana in March.
  • The matches are slated for between March 23 and 29, with Ghana -- who failed to progress to the knoockout stages of the Cup of Nations -- hosting the first leg.
  • Nigeria hope to play in a fourth straight World Cup finals later this year in Qatar.

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.