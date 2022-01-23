Tunisia stun 'perfect' Nigeria as Afcon delivers another surprise

Tunisia forward Youssef Msakni celebrates

Tunisia's forward Youssef Msakni celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 round of 16 match against Nigeria at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Msakni struck on 47 minutes and Nigerian hopes of levelling were dealt a major blow midway through the second half when Alex Iwobi was red-carded
  • Msakni, playing in his seventh Cup of Nations tournament, dribbled across the edge of the box before unleashing a curling shot that entered the net off the left arm of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye
  • As Nigeria battled to break down a well-organised Tunisian defence, they suffered another blow midway through the second half when Iwobi had a yellow card changed to red after a VAR check

Garoua, Cameroon 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.