Spain legend Iniesta extends stay at Masika's Vissel Kobe

By  Geoffrey Anene  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Masika has been on the pitch with Iniesta in two matches after joining the Kobe-based side on March 1 as a free agent on a contract that will expire on January 31, 2022
  • They both featured in the 0-0 draw against FC Tokyo in Levain Cup on May 5 when Masika played full minutes as Iniesta came on as a second-half substitute
  • Iniesta joined Kobe in 2018 in a deal worth a reported Sh3.2 billion a year and recently recovered from a serious thigh injury suffered in December last year during the Asian Champions League

Kenyan international Ayub Masika will enjoy the privilege of playing alongside midfield maestro Andres Iniesta after the Spanish football legend extended his contract at Vissel Kobe for another two years on his birthday on Tuesday. 

