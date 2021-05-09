Kenyan international leads Vissel Kobe in condemning racism

Vissel Kobe’s Ayub Timbe (left) and Kyogo Furuhashi celebrate a goal during their Japanese League One match against Kashima Antlers on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Masika described racism as discrimination, prejudice or antagonism by individuals, communities or even institutions based on a person's skin colour
  • The 28-year-old says it's the duty of league managers to make sure that every player feels safe and secure
  • On Friday, Vissel Kobe also released a statement warning social media users against making discriminatory remarks

Kenyan international Ayub Masika and his employers Vissel Kobe have added their weight on the fight against racism.

