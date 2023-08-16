All set for Ligi Ndogo East Africa tournament

The 2023 edition of the annual Ligi Ndogo East Africa tournament is will be held on Thursday and Friday at Nairobi Polo Club.

The tournament organisers have teemed up with America's Woburn Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) to launch a boots and books programme, an initiative that brings together children from Kenya and the USA to enhance football skills and academic prowess.

Community Development Director of WYSA Professor Paul Kasili will be the chief guest at the tournament.

Under this programme, children from WYSA donate books and football boots, which are then distributed to participants of the Ligi Ndogo East Africa tournament.

This not only encourages young players' passion for football but also facilitates access to educational resources, blending athleticism with learning.

Some 219 teams from 10 different countries have confirmed participation in the two-day football tournament which will see children from Under 7 to Under 19 bettle it out for honours.

Kenya is gearing up to welcome over 1000 young football enthusiasts from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Chris Amimo, the tournament director, said that the introduction of the books and boots programme is poised towill be a game changer.

"This is a platform where our young talents have to showcase their talent. As Ligi Ndogo, we are committed to providing opportunities to players to participate in countrywide tournaments, international cups and tours, thus opening doors for their football careers. I call on fans to come cheer up our youngsters," Amimo said.

The defending champions across the five age sets - UFA Simba (Under-7), Black Panthers (Under-9), Tanzania’s TeletubbiesKids League (Under-11), Legacy Football Academy (Under-13) and True Talents (Under-19) - have all confirmed their participation.