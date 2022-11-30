All-Kenyan Green Maasai Troupe a big attraction at Qatar World Cup stadiums

In Doha

A Kenyan dance troupe is proving to be quite popular here in Doha entertaining football fans outside the eight stadiums hosting the Fifa World Cup.

On Tuesday they were one of the star attractions as they performed outside the spectator entrance to the Khalifa International Stadium where Senegal edged out Ecuador 2-1 to qualify for the second round of the tournament.

Many fans could not held posing for photos with the all-Kenya cultural group called Green Maasai Troupe after they had vigorously gone through some dancing routines to the sound of “Jambo Kenya Hakuna Matata” by Kayamba Africa , “Mungu Baby” by Rufftone and Kikuyu traditional songs.

The group’s chairman and co-founder Zachaeus Njuguna said that from an initial group of two during its formation in 2011 they have grown to over 50 people.

Football fans at the Khalifa International Stadium pose for photos with Kenyan cultural group Green Maasai Troupe, on November 29, 2022 before the Group “A” match between Senegal and Ecuador. Photo credit: Charles Nyende | Nation Media Group

“The group was started with the aim of bringing together Kenyans living and working in Qatar and helping each other settle well here. We started showcasing the rich culture of the African continent which we realized the Qatari and other residents here knew very little about our continent,” said Njuguna at Khalifa Stadium Gate G as fans scrambled to take a photo with him wrapped in the Kenyan flag, wearing a red wig and holding a leather shield painted in Kenyan colour.

Njuguna said their gigs got so popular they started getting invitations to perform at social functions and at education institutions.

Members are drawn from different backgrounds but must be Kenyan.

Founded in 2011, Green Maasai Troupe also engages in sports, charity work and environmental conservation while helping other Kenyans to settle well in Qatar.

The group, whose vision is “to transform the community to lead a healthy, quality life and promote human welfare,” has been recognized by the Kenyan Embassy in Qatar.

The World Cup local organising committee invited them to be part of the cultural groups representing Africa at the tournament and Green Maasai Troupe have been performing at different stadiums and fans zones since November 19.

Njuguna, who has lived and worked in Qatar for nine years now, said Kenyan and even African culture was little known in the Gulf region and they were playing their part to share it.

“People here mostly know their Arabian culture but they appreciate what we are showcasing. That is why we get all these invites,” he said as football fans mobbed him.

They were soon back on stage dancing to the African beat as World Cup fans in Qatar watched and snapped away with their phones.