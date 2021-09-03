Algeria crush 10-man Djibouti in World Cup qualifier

Algeria fans cheer for their team prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Algeria and Guinea at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 7, 2019.

  • The Lyon forward netted twice in each half and the other scorers for the Desert Foxes were Ramy Bensebaini, Baghdad Bounedjah, captain Riyad Mahrez and Ramiz Zerrouki
  • Burkina Faso, widely regarded as the only threat to Algeria, scored twice within three minutes through Lassina Traore and Mohamed Konate to defeat Niger 2-0 in Moroccan city Marrakesh
  • Democratic Republic of Congo, who are among the 10 top seeds, could only draw 1-1 at home to Tanzania in Group "J" in the southern city of Lubumbashi

Johannesburg

