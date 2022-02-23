After Afcon glory, Senegal ushers in world-class stadium

Stade de Senegal

Spectators sit in the stands of the Stade de Senegal during its inauguration in Diamniadio, a town about 30 kilometres from the capital Dakar, on February 22, 2022. Thousands of Senegalese gathered for the inauguration of a 50,000-seater stadium aimed at making the country Africa's go-to venue for international events. The venue, for now called the Stade de Senegal, will be the only one in Senegal that will be certified for international football.
 

Photo credit: Seyllou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Senegal has launched a programme to refurbish its stadiums before Dakar hosts of the Summer Youth Olympics in 2026.
  • The country's biggest sporting venue is the 60,000-capacity Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium built in Dakar in 1985.

Diamniadio, Senegal 

