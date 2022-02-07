African champions Senegal arrive back home to heroic welcome

Macky Sall

Senegal President Macky Sall (centre) holds the Africa Cup of Nations trophy as captain Kalidou Koubaly (right) and coach Aliou Cisse look on upon arrival in Dakar on February 7, 2022. 
 

Photo credit: Seyllou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Monday, crowds of celebrating supporters began to gather on the streets of Dakar hours ahead of the national team landing at the airport.
  • President Sall cancelled a trip to the archipelago nation of the Comoros in order to greet the team at the airport.

Dakar

