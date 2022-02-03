Afcon third place play-off brought forward

Burkina Faso's forward Bertrand Traore attends a training session at the Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde on February 1, 2022, on the eve of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final match against Senegal.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Initially scheduled to be played on Sunday, the game has been brought forward to Saturday, the continental football governing body announced in a statement on Wednesday
  • The venue, the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde is not affected by the change
  • On Wednesday, Senegal defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 to sail to the final for the second consecutive time


In Yaounde 

