Afcon match moved from venue where eight killed in crush

Patrice Motesepe

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe pauses during a press conference on January 25, 2022 at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde. Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sunday's quarter-final will be moved to the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, also in Yaounde, which was already being used for the tournament.
  • Eight people died and dozens more were injured as fans attempted to enter the Olembe Stadium where hosts Cameroon were playing the Comoros according to the country's health ministry.

Yaoundé

