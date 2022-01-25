Eight dead, 50 injured in Afcon Cameroon stadium crush

AFCON

Comoros' supporters react as they watch on a screen their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 match against Cameroon in Marseille, southern France, on on January 24, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Christophe Simon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The incidents happened at the Olembe Stadium during the tournament hosts' 2-1 win over the Comoros in a last-16 tie.
  • Confederation of African Football general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba was sent to visit supporters in a Yaounde hospital, the body said in a statement.

Yaoundé, Cameroon

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.