AFC Leopards vow to drown Sharks in deep sea

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani is optimistic his charges will continue their good performances against top sides when they take on Kariobangi Sharks in a BetKing Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

Leopards put up a spirited fight last weekend to stun league leaders KCB 2-1 after losing 2-0 to Western Stima on December 18 and 1-0 to Wazito on January 9.

“We have shown that we will win in tough contests this season. Against KCB we were ruled out because of losing against Wazito and Western Stima but in the end we emerged victorious. This will be another tough contest and we have to fight and win. Sharks are in good form but this is AFC Leopards,” Kimani told Nation Sport.

Kariobangi Sharks, are still unbeaten in the league and fourth on the log with 15 points. The team beat record champions Gor Mahia 4-3 on January 10 and won 4-2 against former champions Tusker last weekend.

Sharks striker Eric Kapaito leads the scoring chart with 11 goals and will be looking to add to his tally against AFC Leopards.

“They have been doing well but we are also determined to get a win so as to improve our position in the table. When you win tough games like this one, then as a coach you can say your team is heading in the right direction and that is what is expected of my players,” added the former Kenyan international.

In another match to be staged at Afraha stadium, Western Stima tactician Paul Ogai is keen to snap their five-match winless run when they play leaders KCB.

“If Leopards beat them then we have no excuse but to make things worse for them. I am investigating how my team has been losing matches because some of the goals which we have conceded are questionable. This time we have to play the way we did against AFC Leopards in December and win. I am confident of that,” said Ogai.

The powermen beat AFC Leopards 2-0 at Kasarani on December 23 and have not won any match since then.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti will be buoyed by the return of five players from injury when they host Bidco United at Bukhungu stadium.

Both teams lost their last matches, Bidco going down 3-1 against Wazito while Bandari sunk Kakamega Homeboyz 4-3 at Mbaraki stadium in Mombasa last weekend.

“We have had a bad start to the season due to injuries in our squad but we will be welcoming back some of the players we were missing. Bidco is a tough side but since we are at home, we have no option but to win and start moving up the table,” said Muyoti.

Homeboyz will be welcoming back midfielders Ali Bhai, Shami Kibwana and Moses Mudavadi as well as defenders George Odiwuor and Dennis Odongo.

The team recently appointed former Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo in the same capacity.