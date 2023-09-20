AFC Leopards back under fire coach Tom Juma

The management of AFC Leopards has thrown its support behind the club’s technical bench led by besieged coach Tom Juma.

In a statement on Wednesday, the club's National Executive Committee said they have confidence that the Juma-led technical bench will lead the team in achieving its goals.

The club asked the fans to be patient with the technical bench and continue supporting the team.

“The management of the club is pleased to announce its unwavering confidence in the leadership of the technical bench, headed by Mr. Tom Juma. The club remains committed to achieving its goals and aspirations, and we trust that the technical bench is well-equipped to guide us towards victory,” said the statement.

“Tom Juma and his team have been working tirelessly to prepare the squad for success this season. Their dedication and expertise are instrumental in achieving our goals, and we anticipate excellent results in matches to come. WE call upon our dedicated fans to remain optimistic and continue supporting the team passionately. Your unwavering support is the driving force behind our success, and together, we can achieve greatness and make this season one to remember.”

A section of the club’s fans had last Saturday demanded for the sacking of Juma following their poor start to the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign.

Ingwe are winless in three matches.

They have played out to a barren draw against Muhoroni Youth and FC Talanta and lost 1-0 to KCB.

But Juma accused the club’s Secretary General Gilbert Andugu of being behind his troubles at the den.

“I'm being fought by the Secretary General. But everyone has his opinion and that is their right,” Juma claimed after last Saturday's 0-0 draw against Muhoroni at Kasarani.

“He is there. Ask him why he is fighting me,” added Juma.

Andugu refuted the claims, saying there is no bad blood between him and the coach and that he is also disappointed with the team’s poor performance.

“I have been advocating for patience and telling our fans to give the coach time. If there is any accusation he is making against me, he has to prove it because I’m not aware. This is a members’ club and they will make a decision. We are just custodians," the secretary General said on Saturday.