59,000 Kenyan migrant workers chase Qatar dream as World Cup ends

In Doha

The population of Kenyans in Qatar has grown nearly six times in the last decade, lured by the prospect of good and high-paying jobs.

Nearly 5,000 of them secured work related to the 2022 World Cup tournament that ends tomorrow.

Nation editor Charles Nyende caught up with Kenyan ambassador to Qatar Boniface Nduva Mwilu, in capital Doha.

The diplomat has some revealing information about Kenyans living and working in the Gulf country, the relationship between Nairobi and Doha and the team he was rooting for at the football tournament.

He also settles speculation about Kenya getting donations of demounted World Cup houses.

___

Q: How many Kenyans live and work in Qatar and what kind of jobs are they involved in?

A: The number of Kenyans in Qatar has risen from around 10,000 in 2013 to 59,000, according to official data by the state of Qatar and from our embassy records.

In fact, Kenya’s main export to Qatar is her migrant workforce, mostly unskilled and semi-skilled employees. Kenya negotiated a bilateral labour agreement that enabled Qatar to provide employment to Kenyans, thus contributing to alleviation of youth joblessness.

The majority, who account for more than 50 per cent of the workforce, is in security, hospitality and transport.

There is a large population of Kenyan domestic workers too. Other Kenyans are professionals in education, oil and gas engineers, pilots, engineers, cabin crew and ground handlers with Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.

How does the embassy help Kenyans to get legal jobs? Are there cases of Kenyans staying illegally in Qatar? What of mistreatment of workers?

The bilateral labour agreement has opened employment opportunities for Kenyans.

The mission offers labour services to Kenyans, including advice on facilitation of terminal dues following a death. We also address labour issues that stem from non-payment of salaries and dues, transfer of jobs and runaway cases. Of course, the mission offers timely consular services to the diaspora

What are the areas of cooperation between Kenya and Qatar in terms of economy, culture, education, sports and others?

Kenya has partnered with Qatar in the education. Qatar, as a major donor and sponsor of educational activities, has been at the forefront of promoting education through the Education Above All’s Educate a Child Programme in partnership with Unicef.

This programme has benefited 793,081 children in Kenya.

What does Kenya trade with Qatar?

Trade volumes between Kenya and Qatar stand at Sh9.94 billion. Qatar exports plastics, inorganic chemicals, precious metal compounds, iron and steel machinery, ceramic products, mineral fuels, oil, distillation and apparel while importing fresh food products such as vegetables, fruits, meat as well as flowers from Kenya.

Kenya exports one tonne per week of fresh chilled goat, lamb and beef products. But as I said, Kenya’s main export to Qatar is her migrant workforce. Let me add that Qatar is a net importer of food and there is potential for Kenya to increase its fresh produce exports to this country.

Qatar clearly has impressive sports infrastructure and we have seen Kenyans playing here professionally. Is there anything we can learn from Doha on setting up facilities and nurturing talent? Is there any formal contact between Kenya and Qatar in sports?

Our very own Michael Olunga, the Harambee Stars captain, plays for Al Duhail Sports Club in Qatar.

The Kenyan community loves him and always shows up for his matches. There is a lot that Kenya can learn from Qatar in terms of organising big tournaments now that Kenya has expressed interest to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports was in Qatar for the World Cup and talks were held at the highest levels of government. The embassy is pursuing this matter of sports cooperation.

I have noticed that there are very many Kenyans here, in the stadiums, in the metro, on the streets and other places. Indians, who are the largest migrant workforce in Qatar, even talk about this influx. Can you explain how this has come about?

Kenya and Qatar enjoy warm and cordial bilateral relations. These ties have been on an upward trend. This is evident in the number of engagements and opportunities that have opened up between the two countries.

Remember, we successfully negotiated the bilateral labour agreement. The Kenyan workforce is highly educated and skilled and this has enabled Kenya to get more employment opportunities.

I can add that communication skills in English by Kenyans has given them an edge over other migrants.

More than 5,000 Kenyans have been employed directly due to the World Cup tournament.

Is it true that Qatar has pledged to donate more than 6,000 fully furnished houses to Kenya after the World Cup?

This is unconfirmed.

Which team are you supporting at this tournament?