15 teams face the chop in women's second tier league

Fifteen teams will be relegated from the Kenya Women Premier League Division One after the conclusion of the 2022/23 season at the end of this month.

Seven and eight teams will face the axe from Zone A and B respectively to join the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Regional League.

Kibera Soccer Women secured promotion to the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) after a 4-1 win over Falling Waters Barcelona at NCC Grounds in Nairobi over the weekend.

Striker Nancy Atako increased her goals tally to 14 goals with a hat-trick with Maxmillan Robby scoring the fourth goal in the 80th minute. Naomi Wanjala scored a consolation goal for the visitors through a penalty.

Kibera top Zone A of the Division One League with 53 points from 22 matches. Uweza Women and Mathare United Women are second and third respectively with 49 and 46 points respectively from 23 matches each.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Kibera head coach David Vijago was over the moon after making a comeback to the top tier.

"We are back after two seasons. The journey has not been easy but we fought as a team. Before the start of the season our target was to secure our position back in the KWPL. These players were dedicated, followed instructions and their hard work paid off," said Vijago.

In June, Kibera finished third in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF ) Women's Cup as KWPL side Ulinzi Starlets retained the title.

Ulinzi were awarded Sh500,000 as Kibera walked home with Sh150,000 after hammering Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 in the play-off at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

The teams that finish second in Zone A and B, will clash in a playoff match to get the third team to join KWPL. The three teams will replace Kangemi Ladies, Kayole Starlets and Kisumu All Starlets who were relegated last season.

In Zone B, Gideons Starlets are top of the table with 45 points, same as Bungoma Queens from 21 matches. Kisped Queens are third on the log with 42 points in 20 matches ahead of the final round of matches.

In Zone A, Solasa Stima Queens, Gusii Starlets, Vihiga Leeds, Rongai Eaglets, Kimathi Lionesses, Bomet Starlets, Nyuki Starlets and Oserian Ladies are in danger of relegation.

In Zone B, Macmillan Queens, Coast Starlets, Makolanders, Mukuru Talent Academy, Fortune Ladies, Muranga Queens and Limuru Starlets are below the red line.