15 goals, two hat tricks and counting.....Omala on a roll

Polite and lethal are two words that aptly describe Gor Mahia’s striker Benson Omala.

Apart from keeping his life low-key, and speaking softly, Omala also portrays a shy demeanor. But these qualities are a stark contrast to who the 20-year-old footballer is on the pitch.

With 15 goals to his name from the 14 matches in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), there is no doubt that the former Western Stima man has regained his form after struggling last season.

“It feels good to score every weekend,” beamed Omala.

“It is a plus for me, and the team, so we will keep on going.”

On Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) in Nairobi, Omala gave Wazito’s defenders a run for their money, scoring a first half hat trick to inspire K’Ogalo to a 4-0 win.

With that impressive performance, the Kisumu Day High School alumnae cemented his lead in the top scorers’ chart with 15 goals.

He is followed by Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia who has netted 10 goals.

Omala’s hat trick against Wazito was his second of the season.

He blasted three goals against Vihiga Bullets on January 22 in a 3-1 win at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

While crediting his impressive run to good per-season preps, and team work, the red-hot striker said that he is elated to have surpassed his mid-season target of scoring at least 10 goals.

His wish now is to score in every match, and help Gor reclaim the league title.

“As a team, we had a very good preseason. We did a lot of finishing practices with the help of the coaches, so I find it easy (to score) during matches.

“I just want to keep on scoring. If it can happen in every game then I will be very happy. We want to maintain our league lead.”

"Benson (Omala) has improved a lot this season," said Gor's coach Johnathan McKinstry.

“Huge credit also goes to the players giving him the quality service.

After coming to the lime light in 2018 during the first season of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom, when he won the Golden Boot in Nyanza region and national finals, Omala joined former FKF-PL side Stima the following year.

Then, Omala, 17, was a student at Kisumu Day High School where he became the youngest player to ever win the LG Player of the Month Award when he was crowned the best of December 2019.

He joined K’Ogalo on a five-year deal in June 2020 then in April the following year, moved to Linkoping City in Sweden on loan.

But he terminated his contract with the club after just four months citing being played out of position and returned to the Gor fold. And boy, he is on fire!