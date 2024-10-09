‘Serenity’ returns to Cameroon’s camp as they prepare to welcome Kenya

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are poised for victory when they face Kenya’s Harambee Stars in the first of their back to back Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers at home Friday under a new technical bench.

Stakeholders have been fine-tuning strategies under “serene” conditions to ensure the visitors fall down.

The back-to-back encounters with Kenya will be the first time the Indomitable Lions will be playing under a new technical bench that has been jointly approved by the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) and the Cameroon Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

Fecafoot had sports ministry had been bickering over the composition of the technical bench since April and fans and stakeholders think that with the new agreement peace will reign and push Vincent Aboubakar and company to victory.

Headed by Marc Brys, the 18-man technical bench features appointees of the FA and the Sports Ministry.

“There is calm and serenity between the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and the Fecafoot, and we hope for better days ahead,” said Celine Eko, First Vice President of Facefoot.

She spoke to the media after a meeting at the Sports ministry in Yaounde to prepare for the double confrontation on Friday.

In a message to supporters on Tuesday, the team hailed the happy end of the off-the-pitch conflict “which marks the return of serenity and stability within and outside the team”.

The Indomitable Lions will host the Harambee Stars at the Ahmadou Omnisports Stadium in the capital Yaounde, kick off 5pm local time (7pm Kenyan time).

They will then travel to Kampala, Uganda for the return leg on Monday that will be played behind closed doors.

Cameroon squad

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Simon Omossola, Simon Ngapandouetmbu

Defenders: Christopher Wooh, Jackson Tchatchoua, Enzo Boyomo, Nouhou Tolo, Michael Ngadjui, James Djeungoue, Guy Kilama, Fai Collins

Midfielders: Frank Anguissa, Carlos Baleba, Olivier Ntcham, Martin Hongla, Pierre Malong, Martin Nzie