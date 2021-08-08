Messi: Signing for PSG a "possibility"

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi had been expected to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona on August 5 but instead, after 788 games, the club announced he is leaving at the age of 34.
 

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi could sign for two seasons, plus an optional one. 
  • The Spanish press adds that the quadruple winner of the Champions League could receive a signing bonus of 30 million euros.

Barcelona

