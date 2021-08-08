Tearful Messi confirms Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi had been expected to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona on August 5 but instead, after 788 games, the club announced he is leaving at the age of 34.
 

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and truth to tell I can't think of anything.
  • "This is really difficult for me after so many years spent here -- my entire life. I'm not ready for this," he told a packed conference at the club as thousands of fans milled outside. 

Barcelona

