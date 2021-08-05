Argentina reels at 'bombshell' Lionel Messi news

Lionel Messi.

People walk past a giant mural depicting Argentinian football star Lionel Messi upon its unveiling in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. The mural, located in front of the school which Messi attended as a child, is the work of Argentinian artists Fer Lerena, Massi Ledesma, Lisandro Urteaga and Marlen Zuriaga.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Less than a month after the six-time Ballon d'Or winner inspired his country to end their 27-year wait for a major international title in a 1-0 Copa America final victory over arch rivals Brazil, Messi's homeland was left stupefied.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.