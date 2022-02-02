'Give us a refund': China's latest World Cup flop sparks fury

Vietnam's players celebrate after scoring a goal during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group B match against China at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Nhac Nguyen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • President Xi Jinping wants China to host and even win the World Cup one day, but the humiliating loss left China one place off the bottom of their qualifying group after eight games. Vietnam are still bottom but finally got points on the board.
  • Social media hashtags including "Why does the national football team keep losing" and "National team, give us a refund" received hundreds of millions of views on Weibo as people piled in.


Beijing, China 

