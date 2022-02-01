South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

South Korea's defender Kim Jin-su (centre) reacts after scoring the opening goal during their 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifier against Syria and South Korea, at the Rashid stadium in Dubai, on February 1, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Karim Sahib| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The first World Cup finals in an Arab country will start in Qatar on November 21.
  • South Korea have a history of World Cup upsets. They knocked out Italy to reach the semi-finals in 2002 and at the last World Cup in Russia beat Germany 2-0 but failed to reach the knockout rounds.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

