'Ghost' Mulee named Gaspo Women coach

Former Harambee Stars tactician Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has made a coaching comeback after being appointed as Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) league leaders Gaspo Women for an indefinite period.

He will take over from the goalkeeper trainer James Ombeng who has been the acting head coach. Ombeng, who had taken over from coach Ibrahim Mohammed who left the team in February this year, will now resume his duties as the goalkeeper trainer.

Gaspo chairman Edward Githua confirmed the development.

"With great honour and pride, we are privileged to announce Jacob Ghost Mulee as part of our great family. We requested him to join the team as the head coach to guide us through the remaining league fixtures," said Githua.

"We settled on Mulee because he is one of the most experienced coaches we have around. We are also in the title race and I believe with him we can make history with the club by winning the title this season.The camp is so motivated and recharged for the course," added Githua.

Mulee has previously coached Football Kenya Federation Premier league (FKF-PL) defending champions Tusker, APR of Rwanda and Yanga of Tanzania.

Former Makolanders coach Rashid Shedu had also shown interest in coaching the club as assistant coach.

Mulee will take charge of the team in their weekend match against Zetech Sparks.