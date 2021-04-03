Five-time winners Mazembe crash out of CAF Champions League

Algeria's CR Belouizdad Football club players training at Moi International Sports, Centre Kasarani on January 4, 2021

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sundowns have 13 points, Belouizdad six, Hilal four and Mazembe two ahead of the final group matches next Friday.
  • Belouizdad have a tough final fixture, away to Sundowns in Pretoria, but even a loss will not prevent them taking the second qualifying place unless Hilal defeat Mazembe in Lubumbashi.
  • Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia have reached the quarter-finals and Simba of Tanzania, defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt and Mouloudia Alger of Algeria could join them Saturday.

Johannesburg, South Africa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.