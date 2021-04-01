Battered Zamalek, Mazembe desperate for points in Algeria

Simba players celebrate their goal against Sudan’s El Merrikh during their Caf Champions League group match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zamalek must defeat Mouloudia Alger to stay in contention for a top-two finish in Group D while Group B tailenders Mazembe will be eliminated if defeated by Chabab Belouizdad.
  • Victories for leaders Simba of Tanzania, at home to V Club of DR Congo, and title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt, away to Al Merrikh of Sudan, will assure them of last-eight places.
  • Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa host Wydad in Soweto and want to prove they are a much better team than that which committed a string of defensive blunders when losing 4-0 to the Moroccans last month.

Johannesburg, South Africa

