FIVB World Championships Notebook - Day 11

Local brands of soda are pocket friendly for locals

Soda is a common refreshment for the Dutch people. The most common brand is Coca Cola but it’s very expensive with a 1.5 litre bottle of soda retailing at 2.49 Euros (about Sh288).

Well aware of the conservative spending habits of the Dutch, local supermarkets have stepped in and are producing their own cheap soda brands.

One of the local brands Freeway sells a 1.5 litre bottle of soda at 0.74 Euros (about Sh84).

Going to church seems to be steadily fading away

Religion is not a big thing here. Christianity was the dominant religion followed by Islam but that is slowly changing since Dutch people seem to no longer believe in God.

Churches are barely full even on Sundays. Most Dutch people prefer to have a family picnic on Sundays and the practice of going to church seems to have faded away.

The churches however still remain but it’s no longer a big deal to attend or skip church service.

Quick clearance at traffic lights encourages cycling

Cycling is highly encouraged in the Netherlands and there are small incentives that cyclists enjoy.

One such benefit is they get cleared to go earlier than the rest at traffic lights.

There is a yellow button on the traffic lights poles that they press which allows them to be cleared ahead of cars at the traffic lights.