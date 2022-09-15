FIVB World Championships Notebook - Day 1

Tesla, image of Air Serbia

*****

Air Serbia has been in operation for 95 years. The airline’s planes bear the photo of Nikola Tesla on the tail end. Tesla, a renown scientist remembered for his contribution to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system, was an electric engineer of Serbian and American decent. Perhaps Kenya Airways should consider mounting a photo of Kenya’s heroes on their planes as a marketing technique.

Dinar, unit Currency here

*****

Nikola Tesla’s photo also features on the 100 dinar note. The dinar is the unit currency in Serbia. Its value is equivalent to Sh1.03 at the current exchange rate. However, there are only notes from five dinars upwards with prominent figures such as Vuk Karadzic featuring on the front of the 10 dinar note. Karadzic, a Serbian anthropologist and linguist is known as “the father of Serbian folk-literature scholarship.”

Serbia is wrestling giant

******

Serbia is a sporting powerhouse by its own right with their women’s volleyball team the defending world champions. While their prowess in volleyball is undoubted, another sport in which the country has excelled is wrestling. Serbia are currently hosting the united World Wrestling (UWW) World Championships. The competition started in Belgrade on September 11 and will end on Sunday.

MTS learn from Safaricom

*****