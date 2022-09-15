KDF libero Makokha: I've learnt a lot in Brazil camp

Libero Veronica Makokha is upbeat she will be a regular in the national women's volleyball team in the near future despite failing to make the final cut for the FIVB World Championships.

Makokha was dropped from the final 14 for the World Championships early this week in Brazil ahead of the competition that is co-hosted by Poland and the Netherlands from September 23 to October 16.

The 24-year-old Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) player was overlooked alongside KCB Women’s Volleyball Team middle blocker Magdalene Mwende after a two-month High Performance Training in Brazil courtesy of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

Left attacker Yvonne Wavinya was instead converted to a libero and will do duty together with regular Agrippina Kundu.

Makokha and Mwende jetted back into the country Thursday morning.

Makokha, who had received a maiden call up to the Malkia Strikers, said: “I believe there is a lot in store for me going forward. The fact that I made it to the provisional squad is humbling. I have learned and gained a lot in Brazil and I believe the foundation that I have built is strong and it’s just a matter of time before I become a mainstay.”

“Inexperience might have cost me a slot in the national team, but I want to wish the rest of the players well. The two months training has really put a lot of things into perspective and I know the team will pull surprises. Kundu has also been helpful to my growth and I’m indebted to her,” added the Lugulu Girls Secondary School alumnus.

KDF coach and former national team player Jackline Barasa spoke highly of Makokha who joined teammates at their training base at the Moi Airbase, Eastleigh in Nairobi.

“The fact that Makokha landed on Thursday morning and she is already here in the training shows her determination, commitment and discipline. We contributed two players to the national team although Makokha failed to make the final cut, the development is a challenge to other players,” offered Barasa.