Finally, Kenya Lionesses freed from Tokyo quarantine

Kenya Lionesses

National women's rugby team players (from left) Christabel Lindo, captain Philadelphia Olando, Cynthia Atieno and Grace Adhiambo during training at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre in Kurume City on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Earlier, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed had expressed her solidarity with the quarantined Lionesses after a video of the players doing improvised training on hotel corridors.
  • “I wish the Kenya Lionesses the very best at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Your resilient winning attitude powered by patriotism and unfailing grit inspires us all,” the Cabinet Secretary said on Tuesday.
  • “Though the circumstances may be difficult, your spirit to conquer every limitation is deeply uplifting. We are all very proud of you,” the CS said.

In Tokyo, Japan

